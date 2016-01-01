Four Notre Dame Football Players Selected To NFF Hampshire Honor Society

May 2, 2012
DALLAS - Four former University of Notre Dame football players were named to the 2012 Hampshire Honor Society, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.
Patrick Coughlin, Sean Cwynar, Matthew Mulvey and David Ruffer all were recognized by the NFF.
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade-point average or better throughout their college career. Members must have been a starter or significant substitute in his last year of athletic eligibility and must have met all NCAA-mandated progress towards degree requirements and graduation.
A total of 721 players from 232 schools qualified for membership in the society's sixth year, marking this year's class as the largest since the program's creation in 2007.
Coughlin, a reserve running back from Oak Lawn, Ill., played in five games during his senior season primarily on special teams. He graduated with a degree in accounting from Notre Dame and posted a cumulative GPA of 3.734 in his undergraduate studies.
Cwynar, a defensive tackle from McHenry, Ill., started two of 12 games played in 2011 and posted 23 tackles. He earned a 3.377 GPA while an undergraduate student and graduated in three and a half years with a degree in management-consulting. Cwynar was admitted to the accelerated MBA program and Notre Dame and will graduate from the one-year program in May 2012.
Mulvey, a reserve quarterback from Del Mar, Calif., appeared in one game as a senior in 2011. He currently owns a 3.590 cumulative GPA and is set to graduate in May 2012 with a degree in finance from Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business, the number-one ranked undergraduate business school in the nation, according to BusinessWeek.
Ruffer, a placekicker from Oakton, Va., played in every game in 2011 and converted 10 of 16 field goals and all 47 point-after touchdown attempts. A 2010 First-Team ESPN Academic All-American, Ruffer earned an economics degree from Notre Dame and recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.926 during his undergraduate career.
Notre Dame's All-Time Hampshire Honor Society Members
2007 - Chris Frome and Dan Santucci
2008 - John Carlson and Trevor Laws
2009 - None
2010 - Mike Anello, Raeshon McNeil and Scott Smith
2011 - Bobby Burger, Barry Gallup Jr. and Chris Stewart
2012 - Patrick Coughlin, Sean Cwynar, Matthew Mulvey and David Ruffer