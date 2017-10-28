Hamilton Leads Irish In Second Round Of Landfall Tradition

Maddie Rose Hamilton shot a second round 73

Oct. 28, 2017

Results

By Dan Colleran



WILMINGTON, NC. -- Junior Maddie Rose Hamilton shot a second round 73 to lead the Notre Dame women's golf team on day two of the Landfall Tradition, which is being played on the Pete Dye Course at the Country Club of Landfall (par 72/6,166 yards).





Hamilton's consistent second round included a birdie on the first hole (her 10th hole of the day) as well as 15 pars and two bogeys.





Isabella DiLisio (78), Emma Albrecht (82) and Abby Heck (82) also scored for the Irish on Saturday.





Duke has the two round lead at 562, followed by Alabama (563) and Michigan State (574). Notre Dame (301-315=616) is in 17th. On the individual leaderboard, Duke's Ana Belac (66-69=135) and Virginia's Beth Lillie (68-67=135) are tied for first.





Sunday's final round of play is scheduled to begin with an 8:45 am ET shotgun start and the Irish will be paired with Penn State and UCF.





Irish Scorecards

T39 -- Maddie Rose Hamilton: 76-73=149

T65 -- Isabella DiLisio: 74-78=152

T86 -- Mia Ayer: 74-84=158

T89 -- Emma Albrecht: 77-82=159

T93 -- Abby Heck: 79-82=161

T86 (Indiv.) -- Alison Snakard: 80-78=158





Dan Colleran, associate athletics communications director at the University of Notre Dame, has been a part of Fighting Irish Media since August 2015 and coordinates all media and publicity efforts surrounding the Notre Dame hockey and golf programs. A native of Walpole, Massachusetts, Colleran spent the previous three years working with the men's hockey and soccer programs at Providence College. Colleran also spent two years as an Assistant Executive Director of Communications & Championships at the Ivy League and is a graduate of Providence College ('06 & '08G).



