Schedule Change: Irish and Tigers to Kick Off at 6 p.m. ET

Start time for Notre Dame’s match against No. 11 Clemson shifted up one hour to 6 p.m. ET

Sept. 14, 2017

By Megan Golden



NOTRE DAME, Ind. -- The start time for the University of Notre Dame women’s soccer team’s matchup at No. 11 Clemson has been changed to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16. Clemson announced on Thursday that the match time has been moved up one hour.



The Irish will look to defend their 2016 regular-season conference championship when they open Atlantic Coast Conference play against the Tigers at Riggs Field.



Notre Dame is 3-1 all-time against Clemson, including going 1-1 on the road against the Tigers. Most recently, the Irish defeated Clemson 1-0 on Oct. 6, 2016 at Alumni Stadium.



Saturday’s match no longer will be streamed live. For behind-the-scenes coverage of the Irish women’s soccer program, follow @NDSoccer on Twitter and @NDWSoccer on Instagram. For tickets to a Notre Dame women’s soccer match, click here.



Megan Golden, athletics communications assistant director at the University of Notre Dame, has been part of the Fighting Irish athletics communications team since August of 2016. In her role, she coordinates all media efforts for the Notre Dame women's soccer and cross country/track and field programs. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Golden is a 2014 graduate of Saint Mary's College and former Irish women’s basketball manager. Prior to arriving at Notre Dame, she worked in public relations with the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox.